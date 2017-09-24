'This Is a Job': Secretary Mnuchin Says NFL Players 'Can Do Free Speech on Their Own Time'

The Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins released a statement in response to President Trump's remarks toward athletes kneeling for the national anthem.

Trump was widely criticized by NFL owners and players for saying that players should be fired for disrespecting the flag.

He tweeted that the league should back the United States when it comes to respecting the anthem.

In response, the Penguins said they will indeed go ahead with the customary White House visit.

On Saturday, Trump disinvited the NBA-champion Golden State Warriors after star guard Steph Curry said he would not make the trip.

The Penguins said that they as a team will "respect the institution of the office of the president and the long tradition of championship teams visiting the White House."

"Any agreement or disagreement with a president's politics, policies or agenda can be expressed in other ways," the Penguins said.

Elsewhere in the Steel City, the NFL's Steelers conversely declared that they would not be present on the field for the national anthem at Sunday's bout against the Chicago Bears.

Coach Mike Tomlin said his team would be instead hold a "unified" moment in their locker room.

