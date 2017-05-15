Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane had an amazing "assist" last week, giving his first-class seat on an American Airlines flight to a uniformed soldier.

Fox 32 reported that Kane, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and a six-time NHL All-Star, noticed the service member sitting in coach, so he offered to switch seats with him.

The man accepted and later came back to thank Kane for the gesture.

American Airlines flight attendant Teri Truss tweeted a picture of herself and Kane, calling him a “class act."

The post quickly went viral with nearly 20,000 likes and many people saluting Kane for his good deed.

