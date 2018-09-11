In her "Angle" commentary on Monday, Laura Ingraham reacted to two Miami Dolphins players kneeling on the sideline at the start of the season.

As of Sunday, wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson were the only players who knelt during the national anthem. Both players also knelt at the start of the preseason

The NFL modified its national anthem policy in May and prohibited any kind of demonstration for this season, making each team responsible for disciplining its players that protest.

However, the league's players' union filed a grievance about the policy change, and it was put on hold in July while the NFL and NFL Players Association work on a resolution.

"What penalties will they face?" Ingraham asked of Stills and Wilson. "None."

These men are so courageous. Kenny Stills & Albert Wilson, with the weight of the world on their shoulders, just took a knee for injustice and became the first two players to do so this NFL season. They are heroes. Many families texted me just now how deeply grateful they are. pic.twitter.com/y2t0mkg6mg — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 9, 2018

She noted that TV ratings were lower for the league's opening weekend.

Wow, NFL first game ratings are way down over an already really bad last year comparison. Viewership declined 13%, the lowest in over a decade. If the players stood proudly for our Flag and Anthem, and it is all shown on broadcast, maybe ratings could come back? Otherwise worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

"If these players or the NFL were truly concerned about making life better for minorities in the United States, why not consider dropping the political chip on your shoulder and consider working with the Trump administration?"

Ingraham also said that President Trump was open to criminal justice reform, recalling that he granted clemency to Alice Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug conviction.

She added that he offered NFL players an "olive branch" in June, when he said players should recommend to him those who have been unfairly treated by the justice system so he can look at their cases.

"[To not reach out to Trump] confirms the suspicion that the anthem protests are more about ideology than equality," Ingraham said.

Watch more above and see below for Laura's interview with NFL player Ben Watson.

