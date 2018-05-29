Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Ill.) is boycotting the upcoming NFL season over the league's new national anthem policy.

The NFL announced last week that it has adopted a policy that would fine teams and league personnel who do not “stand and show respect for the flag and the anthem.”

The league will allow players to stay in the locker room during the anthem, but teams will be fined if their players kneel on the field.

The policy comes in wake of the protests that were started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Ellison, deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, tweeted that he won't be watching NFL games because of the "cowardly and idiotic" kneeling ban.

"Friends who know me, know that I love football. But I won’t be watching this NFL season because of the unfair cowardly and idiotic kneeling ban," Ellison wrote, adding the hashtag #BoycottNFL

President Donald Trump, who has been a strong critic of anthem protests, praised the new policy.

"You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country," Trump said on "Fox & Friends" last week.

