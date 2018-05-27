The two conservative North Carolina sisters known as "Diamond & Silk" said Sunday that if NFL players want to kneel in protest during the national anthem, they should do so in the locker room or "in the unemployment line."

Lynnette "Diamond" Hardaway said on "Fox & Friends" that she is happy with the new NFL policy that would fine players for demonstrating during the national anthem.

"The NFL is standing up for what's right, and standing up for the veterans [and] the patriotic fans in the stands paying money to see these players," she said.

"This is not a white thing or a black thing," she said. "This is about doing the right thing."

Rochelle "Silk" Richardson added that it would be hard to imagine military service members taking a knee at work like some athletes do.

"Imagine... if they kneeled and surrendered," she said, adding that she didn't remember seeing such public protests by players during their off-season thus far.

"You stand for the flag, and you can kneel in the locker room or in the unemployment line," Silk said.

Diamond agreed, saying people should stand for the presentation of colors or "go somewhere [else] like a coward."

