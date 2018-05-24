President Trump said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday he agrees with the NFL's new rule which prohibits players from kneeling on the field during the national anthem.

"I don’t think people should be staying in the locker rooms, but still I think it’s good. You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country," Trump said.

The league will allow players to stay in the locker room during the anthem and teams will be fined if their players kneel on the field.

Brian Kilmeade asked Trump whether he feels responsible for pushing the league toward the resolution.

Trump said he doesn't feel personally responsible, adding that the American people pushed the league to make the new rule.

"This country is very smart, we have very smart people," he said.

The decision came two years after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick triggered a firestorm of criticism for kneeling during the anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

