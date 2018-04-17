Pop Star Forgets National Anthem Lyrics & Has to Start Over... Twice

Adidas is interested in signing free agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick -- if he signs with a team first.

“If he signs on a team, we would definitely want to sign him," Mark King, the president of Adidas's North America division, said, according to AZ Central.

King noted that Adidas doesn't want to give the impression it's "taking advantage of this noise or interest that [Kaepernick] had generated."

“We love athletes that have a platform to make the world a better place,” King said. “If they’re an activist in a way that brings attention to something that moves the world forward, even if there’s controversy at that moment, we’re really interested in those athletes because I think it represents the world today.”

He added that Adidas is in the business of sport, not activism, but he said allowing athletes to tell their stories is "really important" to the company.

Kaepernick, 30, started the trend of NFL players refusing to stand for the anthem in 2016 when he protested against racial inequality and police brutality. Although the former 49ers quarterback remained a free agent the entire 2017 NFL season, other players and teams continued to protest, which was a major source of controversy for the league.

Kaepernick's scheduled workout with the Seattle Seahawks last week was postponed when he declined to say he would stop kneeling during the national anthem, ESPN reported.

Kaepernick reportedly does not have any other workouts scheduled with the Seahawks or other NFL teams.

In October, Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against NFL owners, alleging he was being blackballed due to his anthem protest.

