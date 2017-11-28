Veteran to NFL Players: Get Off Your Knees Already

The NFL national anthem protests rage on, with more than 20 players refusing to stand for the pregame rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" during Sunday's games.

The controversial protests appear to have impacted the NFL's bottom line, with lower TV viewership numbers and many empty seats at games across the country.

Some people took to social media to post photos of stadiums that did not appear to be anywhere near capacity.

Titans at Colts. Lots of empties at Lucas. @EmptySeatsPics pic.twitter.com/edOxpwe9CC — Ollie Nanyes (@OllieNanyes) November 26, 2017

Tons of empty seats at Falcons/Bucs game. pic.twitter.com/WTuamR0Blx — Jeremy Blum (@igbblum) November 26, 2017

President Donald Trump has been a fierce critic of the protests, calling them disrespectful to the country and the flag.

At least 24 players kneeling this weekend at NFL stadiums that are now having a very hard time filling up. The American public is fed up with the disrespect the NFL is paying to our Country, our Flag and our National Anthem. Weak and out of control! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

Chad Prather, comedian and blogger, said on "Fox & Friends" that NFL owners need to get control of the situation or their business will "continue to tank."

"Let's say I owned a restaurant across the street here, and an employee of mine came in and started screaming at customers, 'Get out, get out, get!' I would fire that person," Prather said. "And that's in essence what these players are doing."

Graham Allen, a U.S. Army veteran and blogger, said the same silent majority of Americans that elected Trump to the White House see these protests as a sign of blatant disrespect to the men and women who have fought, bled and died for the United States.

"America is speaking. We are not going to stand behind an organization that allows this to happen," Allen said.

Prather said the anthem protests are a prime example of what put Trump in the White House.

