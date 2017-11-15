'If You Can't Do This, Then Get Out': Hannity Gives Roy Moore 24 Hours to Explain 'Inconsistencies'

The union representing ICE officers is accusing President Trump of "betraying" them by leaving in place officials from the Obama administration.

The National ICE Council said this week, "ICE Officers grudgingly admit that the only President they ever endorsed hasn’t kept his word, and many officers now feel betrayed."

The council said President Trump's stance on immigration enforcement was "courageous," but lamented that "all of the Obama managers and leadership" remain, causing "tensions" at the agency between factions.

Laura Ingraham discussed the situation with Stephen Dinan, who covered the story for the Washington Times, and David Ward of the National Association of Former Border Patrol Officers.

Dinan said there were examples on the council's website of how the situation is playing out on the ground. In Philadelphia, ICE agents were instructed by an official not to wear bulletproof vests in a dangerous neighborhood out of concern that it would offend residents.

Ward called that "insanity" and said whichever manager made that decision should be removed for "incompetency." He said it will take time for the Trump administration to "weed out" Obama holdovers committed to "the globalism which brought us sanctuary cities and the lack of enforcement of [immigration laws]."

Ingraham said the story highlights the urgency for President Trump "to get his people in place."

