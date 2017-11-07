Police Cannot Get Into Texas Massacre Gunman's Phone

Tucker Carlson criticized liberals and others who have called for stricter gun control measures in the wake of the Texas church shooting.

He mocked David Frum, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, who immediately called for a "lifetime gun ban for anyone who raises a hand against a woman and a child."

Shooter Devin Kelley assaulted both his wife and young child prior to killing about two dozen in that Texas church.

Carlson pointed out that Frum's idea was already on the books, and characterized the comments as another leftist knee-jerk reaction to gun violence.

"[Frum] is so brilliant [his idea] has been a federal law for 21 years," he said.

He criticized others who have said the NRA has "too much power" and pointed out that hero plumber Stephen Willeford, who engaged Kelley in gunfire, was an NRA-trained instructor.

"Why is the left telling us we can't protect ourselves?" Carlson asked.

