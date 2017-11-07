'Most Trump Thing Ever': POTUS Orders American Beef Burger With Heinz Ketchup in Japan

Police Cannot Get Into Texas Massacre Gunman's Phone

Vice President Mike Pence responded to criticisms of those who offered prayers to the victims of the Texas church shooting.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) walked out on a Congressional moment of silence and writer Stephen King mocked those praying for victims in a recent tweet, among other cases.

"I'm a believer. I believe in prayer and I know that at this moment of such heartbreak and loss in that community that what most Americans are most able to do is pray for those families," he said.

He said that praying for the victims and their families is "making a difference in their lives."

After Pence was recently bombarded by people in the Capitol rotunda calling to him and calling on God to bless him and President Trump, Pence said he appreciated the sentiments.

"They're the sweetest words we ever hear," he said.

Watch more above.

TX Lt Gov: Man Who Stopped Church Shooter Doesn't Want to Be 'Hero' Just 'A Christian'

Trump Reacts to Gillespie Loss: Ed 'Never Embraced Me or What I Stand For'