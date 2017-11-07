Watters: What Papadopoulos Did, Hillary Did 'Ten Times Worse'

Gutfeld: When 'Morbid Acts Bring Attention, Promote Local Heroes Who Risked It All'

Jesse Watters said the leader of the free world did "one of the most Trump things ever" while holding a business lunch with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Instead of ordering tempura, sushi or other local delicacies, Trump decided to eat a well-done cheeseburger.

Watters said the president confirmed that the sourcing of the beef was American.

Beside Trump are two bottles which Watters said appear to be ketchup and yellow mustard from Pittsburgh-based Heinz.

Abe wrote on Twitter that he enjoyed holding the "burger [and] business lunch" with President Trump.

Watch more above.

Jesse Watters on Bergdahl Case: 'Every Step Has Been Shameful'

Watters on Brazile's DNC Revelations: Clinton Was 'Pulling all the Purse Strings'