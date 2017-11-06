'The Worst Kind of Racial Demagoguery': Tucker Takes on Dem Strategist Over Controversial Ad

Tucker: Hard Not to Conclude Vegas Investigators Don't Know What They're Doing

Tucker Carlson sat down with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to discuss President Trump's tax plan.

Mnuchin said the president has been focused on fixing the economy "from day one."

He said he and Trump believe the U.S. can return to the three-percent economic growth it has seen in the past.

Carlson asked about the tax cuts in Trump's plan, saying that there are a lot of new benefits for corporations.

Mnuchin said that 70 percent of corporate taxes are passed down to the worker in one way or another, so by lowering burden on business, the plan will doubly help the worker.

He added that the plan's business-friendly attributes are intended to help "bring back trillions of dollars that are offshore."

"This is about making U.S. businesses competitive," he said, adding that he expects $3 trillion in value to return stateside.

Mnuchin also said that the plan raises the standard deduction on individuals' federal tax forms.

"This is a pass-fail exercise. It's critical to the economy and we're going to get it done," he said.

Watch more above.

Tucker & Lawyer for Las Vegas Victims Examine Unanswered Questions Surrounding Massacre

Tucker: Our Leaders Are Extremists About Diversity