In his Opening Monologue, Sean Hannity said Hillary Clinton successfully "stole a primary election."

Citing former DNC Interim Chairwoman Donna Brazile, Hannity said the "fix was in" for Clinton as she emerged victorious over the trio of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), former Sen. Jim Webb (D-Va.) and former Gov. Martin O'Malley (D-Md.).

"Hillary Clinton rigged the Democratic primary to stop Bernie Sanders. She robbed him blind," he said.

"Donna Brazile continues to expose this corrupt Clinton political machine," he added.

He praised Brazile, who ran the 2000 presidential campaign of Bill Clinton's vice president Al Gore, for speaking out about what he called the "most corrupt political family" in America.

Hannity dismissed claims from former Pennsylvania Gov. Edward Rendell (D) that the DNC didn't "influence ten votes," after Brazile said Clinton's team effectively ran the party apparatus.

"All of you who voted for Bernie Sanders were cheated," Hannity said.

"Hillary Clinton - the former first lady of Arkansas and the United States of America - stole a primary election," Hannity said.

Hannity also ripped Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) for his repeated calls of "nobody cares."

"Nobody cares. Nobody cares about what Donna Brazile has said in a book. Nobody cares," McAuliffe said.

"You know and I know that's a lie," Hannity responded.

