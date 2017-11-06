Texas Attorney General: Church Shooting Is 'Going to Happen Again'

Pastor's 14-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Texas Church Shooting

Pastor Robert Jeffress is speaking out about the importance of hope and faith in the wake of the deadly church shooting in Texas.

At least 26 people were killed and approximately 20 more were wounded after a gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday.

"When we find ourselves in a situation where we cannot reconcile our faith in God with our circumstances, we have a choice," Jeffress said on "Fox & Friends." "We can either give up our faith in God. Or we can keep trusting God even in the darkness."

To anyone whose faith has been shaken by Sunday's tragedy, Jeffress said he would remind them that good will always triumph over evil.

"Evil is real, it's painful, the Bible never diminishes that. But faith means believing that one day, God is going to overcome evil," Jeffress said.

As for questions about increasing security at houses of worship, he said this is a wake-up call.

"This is the world we're living in. We need to do everything we can to keep our parishioners safe. But overall, we can't be paralyzed by fear."

Watch more above.

Dem and GOP Politicians React to Texas Church Shooting

Texas Shooting Witness: We Have to Overcome Evil With Good

Chelsea Handler Blames Republicans for Texas Massacre