Laura Ingraham said that, while most reaction to the deadly shooting at a Texas church showed how Americans can come together after tragedy, not all commentary was positive in that way.

Ingraham said several high-profile people offered reactions that showed their "elite hostility to people of faith."

She said people like author Stephen King mocked the common wish for "thoughts and prayers," tweeting that it has been "enough with the prayin', time to start legislatin'."

Enough with the prayin'. Time to start legislatin'. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 5, 2017

Actor Michael McKean said victims had the prayers "shot right out of them."

Ingraham said such reactions show how "hostility to faith infects the popular culture."

She said there is "militant secularism" moving throughout the country and targeting people of faith.

Ingraham pointed to "Star Trek" actor Wil Wheaton, who called Roman Catholic Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) a "sack of [excrement]" for saying "Sutherland Springs needs our prayers."

Ingraham added that she too has been targeted for her expressions of faith, being dubbed a "church lady" in "purple vestments" and "gold cross" during the premiere week of "The Ingraham Angle."

