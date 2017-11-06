Chelsea Handler Blames Republicans for Texas Massacre

Judge Andrew Napolitano said the Justice Department should pick up where the FBI left off last year in investigating Hillary Clinton, this time on suspicion of accepting bribes as well.

"We have evidence of potential bribery," the judge said, referring to the controversial Russia Uranium One deal and then-Secretary of State Clinton's involvement in it.

Republicans have largely decried the deal, especially as some investors reportedly donated millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation. Former President Bill Clinton also received a $500,000 speaking fee in Russia and reportedly met with Vladimir Putin around the time of the deal.

Napolitano explained that President Trump's reason for firing FBI Director James Comey was that he "dropped the ball" on Hillary Clinton's private email server scandal.

"If they dropped the ball on Hillary Clinton, then the Justice Department should pick up that ball," he said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called for an independent counsel to investigate the Clintons' ties to Russia in the wake of the new revelations.

However, Napolitano cautioned that an independent counsel is only necessary when the Justice Department has a conflict of interest.

"We should not have a proliferation of independent counsels," he warned.

