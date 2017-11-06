Mnuchin: Trump Tax Plan 'Critical to Economy - We're Going to Get It Done'

Ivanka Trump told Tucker Carlson why it is "critically important" to get tax reform done efficiently and effectively.

She said she departed her father's Asia trip early to return home to make the case to the American people.

Carlson asked Trump for her short "elevator" pitch for the plan.

Trump lauded the plan's "dual focus" on tax relief for families and cuts for businesses looking to repatriate or create more jobs stateside.

Carlson also asked about her signature issue of women in the workplace.

Trump said it is troubling that women are not well-represented in "jobs of the future."

She said they only account for 21 percent of the technology sector and 13 percent of engineers.

