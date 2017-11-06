TONIGHT: @BretBaier interviews Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at 6p ET. Don't miss #SpecialReport live from Asia! pic.twitter.com/792DQ4njr6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 6, 2017

On "Special Report", Bret Baier sat down with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss his relationship with President Trump, North Korea, and other issues surrounding Japan and the U.S.

"I very much hope that we will be able to further solidify the U.S.-Japan alliance," the prime minister told Baier. "And I hope I will be able to take time to fully discuss with President Trump on various international challenges, including North Korea."

Abe said he sees his country as the "cornerstone" for peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

The prime minister explained that peace talks with North Korea have not been effective for Japan.

"North Korea has used those talks just to gain time to further develop the nuclear program as well as missiles," Abe said. "So North Korean dialogue just for the purpose of dialogue is meaningless. That is our experience."

Abe also reaffirmed his country's support for the U.S.

“Under this very strong U.S.-Japan alliance whenever an attack is made on Japan, Japan and the U.S. will firmly work closely together to respond to those threats and we have been confirming this.”

On the subject on trade and the economy, Abe said that, with the exception of Britain, Japan is one of the top investors in the American economy.

He pointed to the auto industry, where companies like Nissan and Toyota employ hundreds of thousands of people from salesmen to manufacturers in the United States.

