The pastor's 14-year-old daughter was one of those killed at her father's Texas church where a gunman opened fire Sunday morning.

First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy was not present for the 11:30 service in Sutherland Springs when Devin Kelley, 26, walked in and started firing, killing at least 25 people and injuring over a dozen more.

However, Anabelle, his youngest daughter, was there.

All of his family's close friends were killed in the attack, Pomeroy told ABC News.

Anabelle was "one very beautiful special child," the pastor said.

FBI and local law enforcement are on the scene. The shooter was gunned down by police after a chase.

