Alan Dershowitz called the recent scandal surrounding Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee the "mirror image" of the Russia collusion allegations against Donald Trump's campaign.

"Political sins on both sides, but no crimes," the lifelong Democrat and Harvard law professor emeritus told "Fox & Friends." "We need to stop calling each other criminals."

The criminal lawyer opined that he has yet to see evidence that laws were broken in either the Trump Russia collusion allegations or the more recent revelations that Hillary Clinton bought influence in the DNC when she was a candidate.

Another Clinton scandal, the Uranium One deal with Russia when Clinton was secretary of state is "very bad, nothing criminal," Dershowitz stated.

Dershowitz said he disagrees with the appointment of the special counsel to investigate whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, saying evidence of criminality should be what sparks such an investigation.

President Trump should call for an end to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of the Trump campaign, he said.

Even if there was evidence, of collusion with Russia, such collusion is not necessarily criminal, Dershowitz said.

"The difference between outrage and criminality has to be kept sharp," Dershowitz said. "Otherwise, anything you disagree with, if you're the people in power, you can go after your political enemies. Today it's Clinton, tomorrow it's Trump, the next day it's [Bernie] Sanders, after that it's you."

