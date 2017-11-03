'You Don't Think That's Insane?': Tucker Battles Clinton Adviser Over Uranium Deal

Tucker Carlson battled Democratic strategist LaDawn Jones over a controversial television ad depicting supporters of Virginia gubernatorial hopeful Ed Gillespie (R) as Confederates who attack children of color.

The Democratic group Latino Victory Fund on Tuesday removed the controversial ad, which shows minority children seemingly being chased by a driver in a pickup truck, decked out with a Confederate flag, a “Gillespie for governor” bumper sticker and a “Don’t tread on me” license plate.

Carlson said the ad is not only race-baiting, it's also factually untrue, as there are no documented incidents of Gillespie supporters running children down with a truck.

"This ad is only designed to prey upon people's racial fears, and it's hard to see how anyone could defend it," he said. "How could you?"

Jones said there have been similar incidents of minorities being terrorized, pointing to a Georgia couple who were sentenced to prison for disrupting an African American child's birthday party with Confederate flags, racial slurs and armed threats.

Carlson said he's not disputing that awful and racist acts do take place in the U.S., but this particular political ad targeted a candidate and his voters without any evidence.

"This ad is designed to win votes for a candidate away from another candidate, to terrify people. And the ad says this guy supports running down minority children," Carlson said. "And that's a lie, and it's the worst kind of racial demagoguery because it's preying upon people's fears."

