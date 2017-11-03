Watters on Brazile's DNC Revelations: Clinton Was 'Pulling all the Purse Strings'

In his opening monologue tonight, Sean Hannity said Hillary Clinton has been "caught red-handed" after rigging the 2016 Democratic presidential primary.

He explained that former interim Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile claims in her new book that she found proof that the Clinton campaign colluded with the DNC to rig the nomination process to ensure Clinton defeated Bernie Sanders.

According to Brazile, the Clinton campaign secretly resolved the DNC's large debts and took control of the party’s financial, strategy and staffing decisions.

"All while poor, socialist Bernie Sanders tried in vain to take on the Clinton machine," Hannity said.

He said this "massive scandal" is now dividing the Democratic Party, and some of Clinton's colleagues - like Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) - are turning on her.

"This is the highest level of corruption we have seen in our lifetime," Hannity said. "Every single person that voted for Hillary Clinton, you should be outraged, especially those that voted in the primary for Bernie Sanders. You were ripped off. This was a stolen election."

"This will haunt Hillary Clinton for the rest of her life."

