A high school in Massachusetts issued an apology for a math problem that referenced the 9/11 attacks.

The algebra teacher wrote: "Flight 175, one of the 9/11 planes, was traveling 586 miles per hour when it hit the World Trade Center" after traveling 440 miles.

The question then asked how many minutes the plane was in the air.

Parents were furious over the reference, bringing up the fact that an alum of Newburyport High School, Tom Pecorelli, was killed on Flight 11, which struck the World Trade Center after departing from Boston.

The superintendent told FOX Boston that the assignment was not meant to be disrespectful and was "poor judgment" by the teacher.

Pecorelli's family and parents of students at the school, however, called on the teacher to personally apologize.

