A Houston furniture store owner who opened his doors to hurricane victims over the summer is making good news again.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale went a step further to thank the Hurricane Harvey first responders by flying a group of them to Los Angeles for the hometown Astros' World Series game earlier this week.

"It's the least we could do to say thank you," he said on "Fox & Friends," adding he believes "the essence of living is giving."

Mattress Mack flies Harvey first responders, military vets to World Series https://t.co/5qeyAwzbIn pic.twitter.com/b6s6uNCBoO — Zesty MLB News (@zesty_mlb) November 2, 2017

McIngvale said the first responders in the Houston area "risked their lives," working 24/7 over the course of a few weeks to help those in need.

His stores also ran a promotion - which began in May - to refund Gallery Furniture customers who spent $3,000 or more on mattresses if the Astros won the World Series, which they did on Wednesday night in Game 7.

ESPN reported that the rebates will cost McIngvale more than $10 million, but he said he offset the costs with some big wagers in Las Vegas on the Astros to win and an insurance premium.

"I can say we still made money on everything," he told ESPN, pointing to the increased sales from the six-month promotion.

McIngvale made headlines during the devastating floods in late August when he opened up some of his showrooms to displaced residents who had nowhere to stay.

Watch the feel-good interview above.

