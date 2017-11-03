Judge Nap: We Need to Know Obama's Role in Bergdahl Prisoner Swap

On "The Five," Jesse Watters said that U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's desertion case has been a "travesty" from start to finish.

Bergdahl was not sentenced to prison time for leaving his post in Afghanistan in June 2009. He pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, was fined, reduced in rank to E1 and dishonorably discharged from the Army.

Prosecutors had requested a 14-year prison term following a week of emotional testimony from the survivors who were wounded during missions to find Bergdahl after he walked off his base and unwittingly into the clutches of the Taliban.

Bergdahl was brought home by President Barack Obama in 2014 in a controversial swap for five senior Taliban prisoners at Guantanamo Bay.

"He deserted, it was a terrible deal to get him back ... and now this sentence doesn't make any sense to me," Watters said. "Every step has been shameful."

He pointed out that not only were U.S. soldiers killed and injured searching for Bergdahl, but the prisoner exchange just encourages our enemies to engage in hostage-taking in the future.

He added that the lack of punishment for desertion could set a dangerous precedent in the military.

"Get a slap on the wrist, no jail time," Watters said. "Not as stringent as it used to be in this country."

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to call the sentence a "complete and total disgrace."

The decision on Sergeant Bergdahl is a complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

