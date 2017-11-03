Goldberg: Revelations Prove Bernie Wasn't 'Paranoid' About DNC & Hillary

Chris Wallace joined Shepard Smith to react to former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile's bombshell claim that the DNC rigged the Democratic presidential primary to ensure that Hillary Clinton won the nomination over Bernie Sanders.

Brazile alleged that the DNC was in debt and signed an agreement with the Clinton campaign to keep the party financially afloat. She said that effectively turned the party’s financial, strategy and staffing decisions over to the Clinton team.

"The Sanders camp was complaining all along that the DNC had its finger on the scale and was trying to help Clinton," Wallace said. "And here is the later, succeeding DNC chairwoman saying, 'Guess what? It was true.'"

He noted that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) went on television on Thursday and agreed with Brazile's claim that the 2016 Democratic primary was rigged.

Wallace said there's a real push-back against Clinton, and the energy in the Democratic Party is in the progressive wing, with Sanders and Warren.

"This only adds fuel to the fire of them saying, 'We got robbed in the 2016 primaries,'" Wallace said.

He noted that Brazile was a big supporter of Clinton, so her decision come out with these allegations is telling.

"The fact that she is now trashing, throwing Hillary Clinton under the bus, gives you an indication [that] the Clintons' future in the Democratic Party may be behind them."

