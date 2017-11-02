Tucker Probes Unanswered Questions About Security Guard in Vegas Massacre

On his show tonight, Tucker Carlson said that the FBI's handling of recent investigations has shaken public confidence in the bureau.

He pointed out that there are still many unanswered questions about the Las Vegas massacre: What was gunman Stephen Paddock's motive? How did authorities allow his house to be burgled? Why was his computer hard drive missing? Why did security guard Jesus Campos travel to Mexico just days after the shooting? What's the actual timeline of the shooting?

Carlson said he's not trying to push a conspiracy theory. He said the more likely - and "terrifying" - explanation is incompetence, and this isn't the only example.

He noted that the FBI had Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen under investigation for ten months, but failed to hinder his planning or execution of the June 2016 massacre that left 49 people dead and 58 injured.

He said the FBI was also reportedly aware of New York City terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov, Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan, Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev and a list of other killers, but failed to stop any of their attacks.

Carlson said there are also questions about how the FBI handled the Hillary Clinton email probe and the hacking of Democratic National Committee emails.

He added that in case after case, sensitive details of investigations have been leaked to the press.

"How does behavior like that restore public confidence in federal law enforcement?" Carlson said. "It doesn't, of course, and it shouldn't. We have a right to be worried about the FBI. There is no more powerful agency in this country."

"We need to be absolutely certain the FBI is worthy of the power we give them. What is happening in Las Vegas right now is one of many reasons to wonder if they are."

President Donald Trump tweeted his approval of the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" segment, stating that former FBI Director James Comey's leadership was a "disaster."

The @TuckerCarlson opening statement about our once cherished and great FBI was so sad to watch. James Comey's leadership was a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

