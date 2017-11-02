Tomi Lahren Talks Kaepernick, NFL Anthem Protests With Master P

In the second part of a Fox News Insider exclusive interview, Tomi Lahren asked rapper and businessman Master P what he thinks about President Trump and the attacks by Eminem, Snoop Dogg and from many others in Hollywood on the 45th president.

Master P said he doesn't have a strong opinion about Trump, and he's accepted that he will be the president for the next four years.

"It's just a number for me," he said. "It's not going to change my life who [is] president. It's on me, what I'm going to do when I get up in the morning."

Lahren said it seems like everything is being politicized these days, including hip hop music. She pointed to Snoop Dogg's controversial music video that depicts a mock assassination of Trump.

She asked what would have happened if the same depiction had been done using President Obama.

"It's just a video, so I didn't take it seriously," Master P said. "I took it as Snoop being Snoop."

Lahren noted that another famous rapper, Eminem, recently came out in a viral freestyle and said he didn't want Trump supporters as fans.

In her Final Thoughts last month, Lahren called out Eminem and other celebrities "who think they are too good for Trump supporters."

Master P said he wouldn't have personally said that, but he pointed out that Eminem has built a legendary career based on being controversial and outspoken.

"That's just entertainment to me. I don't take it personal, so I don't think you should take it personal," Master P said. "You still can be a fan of Eminem."

Lahren said it's not just hip hop stars who are coming out against Trump, arguing that "pretty much all of Hollywood has lost their freaking minds since the election of this president."

Master P said people have the right to express themselves, even if it's not the shrewdest business decision.

"At the end of the day, Trump won. He's the president, so you have to deal with it for the next four years. That's just how it is," he said. "Whether people want to accept that or not, that's their choice."

In the first installment of the Fox News Insider exclusive, Lahren challenged Master P on why former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other players chose to demonstrate against police brutality and systemic racism during the anthem, which was seen as disrespectful by members of the military and law enforcement.

