White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders during a press briefing on Wednesday was asked about White House Chief of Staff John Kelly's recent comment that the Civil War was about a lack of compromise from the North and the South.

"What is the definition of 'compromise' as it relates to slavery and the Civil War?" reporter April Ryan asked.

Sanders said she's not going to "relitigate the Civil War."

Ryan pointed out that in 1860 there was a compromise on the table that would allow Southern states to keep slavery, but it fell apart when the Confederacy fired on Fort Sumter.

"Does this administration believe, does this president believe slavery was wrong?" she pressed.

"I think it is disgusting and absurd to suggest that anyone inside this building would support slavery," Sanders fired back.

Watch the exchange above.

