Ingraham: 'The People Took Power Back & the Establishment Is Mad as Hell'

Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joined Laura Ingraham tonight for a rare interview on "The Ingraham Angle."

Justice Thomas, who was nominated to the court by George H.W. Bush and confirmed in 1991, has given very few media interviews in his time on the bench.

Justice Thomas spoke about recently being added to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, the ongoing controversy over statues and monuments in America and much more.

Ingraham pointed out that some had complained about Justice Thomas' apparent omission from the Smithsonian, citing a possible ideological bias against his conservative views. She asked if he ever thought about that.

"People who cared about me obviously did, but no, not really," he said, explaining that growing up he was exposed to a "wonderful range of ideas."

Although the Carnegie Library in Savannah, Georgia, was segregated and for African Americans only during his childhood, he said he was exposed to everyone from Booker T. Washington to W.E.B. Du Bois.

"I think we're getting quite comfortable in our society limiting ideas and exposure to ideas," Justice Thomas said. "And maybe that's a symptom of it. I don't know."

As for the wave of historical monuments and statues being torn down across the country, Justice Thomas said people seem to think everything has to be "one size fits all," and others shouldn't have opinions or ideas that make them uncomfortable.

"We always talk about 'E Pluribus Unum,' what's our 'Unum' now?" he said.

He explained that some people have decided that the Constitution, our history and our principles are no longer worth defending.

"Certainly if you're in my position, they have to be worth defending," Justice Thomas said. "That's what keeps you going, that's what energizes you ... because what you're doing is so important and so critical to the things that matter."

Watch more above.

Ingraham: We Demand Our Elected Officials Keep America Safe