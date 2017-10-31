Dershowitz: Mueller Is a 'Zealot' on Russia Investigation, But Not Unethical

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said during a press briefing on Tuesday that the media is "completely obsessed" with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

ABC’s Jonathan Karl asked Sanders about comments made by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, in which he suggested the investigation is "very distracting."

He asked if it's affecting President Donald Trump's ability to do his job.

"I don't think it's at all affecting his ability to get his job done," Sanders answered, adding that's not the point Kelly was making. "You guys seem completely obsessed with this, while there are a lot of other things happening around the country and frankly a lot of other things that people care a lot more about."

She said the media refuses to cover important topics like tax reform, and that's what the real distraction is.

She said that she answers much more questions about this investigation that the American people don't really care about and much fewer questions about the policies that actually impact them.

Sanders added that the White House has confidence that Mueller's probe will come to a close "in short time."

