President Trump: 'Another Attack by a Very Sick and Deranged Person'

Witnesses Describe 'Dead Bodies Just Laying There' After NYC Attack

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) joined Bret Baier tonight to react to the attack in New York City that left at least eight people dead and 11 injured.

A 29-year-old man on Tuesday afternoon drove a rented pickup truck onto a bike path in Lower Manhattan, striking pedestrians and cyclists. The man shouted “Allahu Akbar” after getting out of his vehicle, according to sources.

Police said that the suspect displayed “imitation firearms” and was shot in the abdomen by police. He has been taken into custody and is expected to survive. Police added that there are "no others outstanding."

McCaul, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said this attack bears "all the hallmarks" of ISIS.

"For two years, they've called out in their internet magazine to attack by vehicle, by explosive device or by knives in small-scale attacks," McCaul explained.

"When somebody yells 'Allahu Akbar' in public, when somebody mows down pedestrians, and following the advice of the ISIS sheikh Adnani, I am convinced. It's my judgment that this was an ISIS attack," McCaul said.

He said if this was indeed linked to or inspired by ISIS, it will be the ninth such vehicular terrorist attack.

He said as the Islamic State's Caliphate is crushed in the Middle East, we can expect these type of attacks to be the "new age or chapter of terror."

"As long as they can propagate this jihadist material over the internet - that's their bandwidth and it's global - until we can get these companies to take that down, we're going to continue to see this activity," McCaul warned. "The internet is still radicalizing them and instructing them how to kill people here in the United States."

Watch more above.

NYC Witness Saw a Man With 2 Guns Running in Street, Heard 5 to 6 Gunshots