Tomi Lahren and rapper Master P - polar opposites on the political spectrum - sat down for a riveting conversation on NFL players kneeling for the national anthem.

In a Fox News Insider exclusive, Lahren challenged Master P on why former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other players chose to demonstrate against police brutality and systemic racism during the anthem, which was seen as disrespectful by members of the military and law enforcement.

"It was the way that he did it. ... That's what hurt a lot in the military community," she pointed out.

Master P, noting that his grandfather saw military combat, said he does not believe Kaepernick meant to disrespect the military, saying "social media blows things out of proportion"

"It's not about black or white. It's about freedom of expression, freedom of speech and just us being people," he responded.

Master P said Kaepernick lost his job for something he truly believes in and based on his skills, should still be playing in the NFL.

"He should still be in the NFL. But [after] what he's done, is he gonna get back in the NFL? I don't think so," he said.

Master P said Kaepernick's "heart is sincere" and that Kaepernick did not protest for attention or for money.

"He has turned into a leader for this culture, whether people like it or not," the rapper said.

Lahren said she does not agree with the way NFL players and other activists call out an "epidemic" of police violence against minorities. She asked whether he has taught his son to be "fearful" of police.

Master P said there have been times where the police "handled [him] wrong" but there were other times where he "needed the police and they were there."

"There are good police and bad police. There's good people, there's bad people ... These are just people in uniform. I don't get caught up with the police, even if some of them are overdoing it. Maybe they had a bad day. I say, ya know what, I put my trust in God and I just gotta do what's right," he answered.

Both agreed on a larger point: that the best way to settle differences in America is through respectful dialogue.

"Hopefully the rest of the world can see we're doing this and they can agree on sitting down and discussing [issues], instead of being angry with each other," he said.

