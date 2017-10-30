'How Is It Not Collusion?': Sanders, Acosta Spar Over Charges in Russia Probe

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Fox News Monday that "there would be holy hell to pay" if President Donald Trump dismisses Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“I've heard nothing from the White House to suggest that the president's going to try to replace Mr. Mueller. Zero evidence from anybody I've talked to. It would be wrong to do so unless there were cause," Graham said, adding that no politician should be afraid of the American legal system working as it it intended.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) joined Shannon Bream on "Fox News @ Night" to react to Graham's remarks, Mueller’s charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and the latest in the Russia probe.

Lee said Graham is correct that "politically there would be hell to pay" if Trump fired the special counsel.

"That's why presidents generally don't dismiss them," he explained.

Lee, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said his committee and other congressional committees are proceeding with their independent Russia investigations at their own pace.

"I think they're getting to the bottom of some of these facts. I don't think all of these facts are leading where the Democrats wanted," he remarked. "But that's part of the reason why we have investigations and that's why we follow the facts."

