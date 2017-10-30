'How Is It Not Collusion?': Sanders, Acosta Spar Over Charges in Russia Probe

Laura Ingraham kicked off the inaugural edition of "The Ingraham Angle" with a powerful monologue about what America means to her and to regular Americans.

"Most of us, I think, want three things: prosperity, safety, liberty," Ingraham said. "And that includes preserving our history."

She said that Americans' love of God, family and country aren't trite relics of the past, and they are at the very core of who we are as a people.

She said the American people saw that many of their leaders were not prioritizing those same values, and that's why they elected President Donald Trump to the White House.

"The people took their power back on Election Day, and the establishment is mad as hell," Ingraham said. "Let's face it, they don't really like the American people, not very much at least."

"This show is going to be about all of this and certainly the political, the legal and the cultural battles of the day," Ingraham said. "But something more: how all of that affects your life and that of your families."

She said she cares deeply about the future of the country, and that's why she's always going to call it as she sees it.

"I'm going to get answers for you, and I'm going to hold the powerful accountable. And that includes you, Mr. President," Ingraham said. "And every night, with you, we'll continue to answer this question: What is America to me, to all of us?"

