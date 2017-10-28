President Trump welcomed some trick-or-treaters into the Oval Office on Friday while making some cracks at their parents, members of the White House press corps.

"I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children," Trump quipped.

"How does the press treat you? I'll bet you get treated better by the press than anybody in the world," he said. "These are beautiful, wonderful children. You’re gonna grow up to be like your parents? Don't answer."

"That can only get me in trouble, that question," he joked.

The kids dressed as several Star Wars characters, princesses, and witches, among other costumes.

"You have no weight problems, that's the good news, right?" he said as he handed out candy with the White House logo on it.

They can stay," he said of the kids as it came time to go. "The parents, maybe not so much."

Former Hillary Spox Tweets Photo of Neo-Nazis in Swipe at GOP Candidate

Tucker: Anti-Trump 'Avalanche of Propaganda Continues' With New Dossier Firm News