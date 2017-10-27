Former CIA Director James Woolsey revealed today the theory he deems most likely when it comes to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Woolsey sat down with Dana Perino following the highly-anticipated release of long-secret documents detailing the investigation.

He explained that it seems most likely that assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was at first recruited by the Soviet KGB to kill Kennedy.

Woolsey said many Eastern-bloc intelligence officials believed Russian leader Nikita Khrushchev became furious at Kennedy for making him "look bad" during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and ordered the murder.

Woolsey, CIA director from 1993-95, cited a trip to Mexico by Oswald where he is suspected to have met with a KGB operative in the months before the assassination.

He explained that it appears Khrushchev "got cold feet" and called off the operation, fearing a war with the U.S. He said "everyone did call it off, except Oswald" who had become a devoted Marxist-Leninist.

"This is one theory. It's one that I tend toward but I'm still willing to listen to other possibilities," said Woolsey, adding "we'll have to wait and see" what the full range of documents reveal.

JFK Files are being carefully released. In the end there will be great transparency. It is my hope to get just about everything to public! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2017

President Trump on Thursday released the trove of records, however, the collection was incomplete, with some records being held back. Trump cited “potentially irreversible harm” to national security if he were to allow all records to come out now. He placed the remaining files under a six-month review, but released 2,891 others, racing to honor a deadline mandating their release.

The release is providing fresh fodder for those who have long questioned whether Oswald acted alone.

