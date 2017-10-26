In her newest Final Thoughts commentary, Tomi Lahren takes on Republican Sen. Jeff Flake after he denounced President Trump on the Senate floor...

I want to dedicate my Final Thoughts to the biggest snowflake of them all: that would be Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, of course.

So Senator Flake decided to take the floor of the Senate this week to remind us all why the swamp needs to be drained, and quickly. I think the purpose of the speech was to inform us he is a quitter, but a self-righteous one. The left loved the speech, which pretty much tells you everything you need to know about Senator Jeff Flake.

Hey bud, if you want to get out of the rat race that's just fine - in fact, thank you - but don't blame Donald Trump and don't insulate your unpopularity, lackluster performance and overall policy failures in some kind of "morality" bubble wrap, because we aren't buying it. Senator, with all due respect, no one took the wind out of your sails. You did that.

Way back when - in the House of Representatives - you were a true conservative and for that, we thank you. Then what the heck happened? Oh yeah, same thing that happened to Mitch McConnell, John McCain and a host of other barely-conservatives. You wanted to be more popular and sit with the cool kids, the cool kids that get zero done. Over six years you slowly but surely pushed away your base, your donors, and now, Trump supporters.

Bad move. Really bad move. So flash forward to this week's pearl-clutching speech where you remind us we must fight for our country, our children, and what's right, and then you quit. You quit because if you didn't, we would do it for you. Senator Flake, you are America's ex-boyfriend, you knew you were gonna get dumped so you dumped us first. Well don't let the door hit you on the way out.

And same goes for the rest of these 'Never Trump,' anti-Trump, destroy Trump RINOs. Don't get it twisted. It wasn't the do-nothing, business-as-usual, get-nothing-done GOP establishment that won almost a year ago on November 8th, 2016. It was Donald Trump and the America First promise. A promise we elected you to fight for. This is downright embarrassing.

For decades you've failed to give us balanced budgets, tax, healthcare and immigration reform. But now you blame your failures on Donald Trump? I'm so sick of hearing this belly-aching about the president's tone or tweets or temperament. Newsflash: the average American doesn't have the money, time or luxury to sob in the corner over President Trump's tone. We didn't elect him to be our national yoga instructor. We elected him to cut the BS and get things done.

Well, Senator Flake, you're not a martyr but you may be a leader in the march ... out the door. And to the rest of our Republican representatives, for cryin’ out loud, either go to bat for the blue team where you truly belong or take Senator Flake's lead and melt.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From LA, God bless and take care.

