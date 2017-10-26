'Virginia Gets to Stand Up to Hate': VA Dems' Ads Link Trump, Gillespie to White Supremacists

President Ronald Reagan's son, Ronald Prescott Reagan, ripped President Trump as a "deeply damaged human being" who must be removed from the White House.

Reagan, a progressive radio host, told MSNBC that Trump is effectively a disgrace to the office his father once held.

Host Chris Matthews blasted Trump for what he considered self-aggrandizement and the complimenting of his own intellect.

Reagan said Trump exhibited incivility by inserting himself in the situation of the mother of the soldier killed in Niger.

"The central problem is Donald Trump is a deeply damaged human being," he said, calling him a "sociopathic malignant narcissist."

"The electoral college has sort of vomited this thing up and it landed in the Oval Office...[like a] big glob on the carpet," he said.

Reagan called Trump a "danger to the world" and urged the activation of the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

He previously hit Trump for what he considered a raunchy speech to the Boy Scouts in West Virginia earlier this year.

Reagan said Trump was inappropriately referring to being "on a yacht with women" while making a speech to the organization.

"You can't control a president who is pathological in his behavior," he said.

