Virginia Democrats released a controversial campaign mailing ahead of next month's gubernatorial election, linking Republican Ed Gillespie and President Trump to torch-wielding white supremacists.

The flyer, published in support of Ralph Northam (D-Accomac) who is running against Gillespie, reads "Virginia Gets To Stand Up To Hate."

Trump and Gillespie (R-Alexandria), the former head of the RNC, are superimposed in front of white supremacists marchers.

The rear of the mailer features images of Northam, lieutenant governor candidate Justin Fairfax, and Commonwealth Attorney General Mark Herring (D-Va.).

"Stand up to Trump, Gillespie and hate," the rear side reads.

Gillespie's campaign manager Chris Leavitt blasted the mailer, telling the Richmond Times-Dispatch "To now see Ralph Northam and the Democratic ticket exploit imagery from that tragic [Charlottesville] weekend to score political points is both outrageous and beneath the dignity of the offices they seek."

A spokesman for Northam said Gillespie has remained silent of what he considered an insufficient response by Trump to the August violence in Thomas Jefferson's hometown.

"When the Charlottesville community wanted leadership to help them heal, [Gillespie] failed," David Turner said.

In recent weeks, Gillespie has painted Northam as weak on gang violence, including from MS-13.

Former Republican contender Corey Stewart (R-Prince William) said he is concerned that Northam will remove historical monuments throughout the Commonwealth.

Northam recently hosted former President Barack Obama and Richmond Mayor LeVar Stoney (D) to stump for him in the Virginia capital.

Dana Perino reported the latest polling shows Northam leading 49-42 as November 7th approaches, and both candidates contend the race is very close.

Incumbent Gov. Terence McAuliffe (D) is not seeking reelection due to Virginia's one-term limit.

