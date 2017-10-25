Hume: Tide May Be Turning in Russia Story & Not in a Way Dems Like

Tomi Lahren: Media Cowards Won't Talk About the Real Russia Story

The rage is still strong in some Trump opponents, who plan to band together to "scream helplessly at the sky" on the one-year anniversary of the 2016 election.

Facebook events around the country invite people to gather together and let out a "primal scream over the current state of our democracy" on Nov. 8.

The idea came from Boston, where people will gather in America's oldest park, the Boston Common, to scream. Other liberal cities like New York, Austin and Philadelphia picked up the idea.

WATCH: Illegal Immigrants Jump Fence During MSNBC Report on Border Wall

"This administration has attacked everything about what it means to be American. Who wouldn't feel helpless every day?" Boston organizer Johanna Schulman said. "Coming together reminds us that we are not alone, that we are part of an enormous community of activists who are motivated and angry, whose actions can make a difference."

More than 33,000 so far have said they are interested in the Boston event, with more than 4,000 planning to go.

Meanwhile in New York City, more than 15,000 said they are interested to scream in Washington Square Park, and more than 2,000 plan to go.

New York organizer Nathan Wahl said he thinks "we're a bunch of exasperated people who want to feel connected."

Philadelphia organizer Philadelphia United for Progress assured that they "know we're not helpless."

Fans in Philadelphia are encouraged to scream in solidarity from their own backyard if they cannot attend.

Mainstream Media Barely Covers Controversial Obama-Era Uranium Deal

Donut Store Chain Makes Waves With Anti-Kneeling Billboards

School Apologizes For Donald Trump Halloween Tombstone

Hannity: 'Mueller Should Resign' From Russia Probe Over 'Conflict of Interest'