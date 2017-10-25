Fox News Channel's revamped primetime lineup launches on Monday, with Laura Ingraham and Shannon Bream debuting two new shows.

The Ingraham Angle will air weeknights at 10:00pm ET, and Fox News @ Night - anchored live by Bream - will air at 11:00pm ET.

Laura will sit down with White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly on the premiere show and Shannon will talk to Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah).

So what can viewers expect to see?

Laura said The Ingraham Angle will aim to cut through the Washington chatter to speak directly with unexpected voices and the actual people who are impacted by the news of the day.

"Heartland America, you have a champion," Ingraham said. "Working class Americans, I came from you, and whether you’re a Republican or Democrat, your voice will be heard. Your values, your patriotism, your straightforward approach to issues, your demand for the truth will have a hearing on this show."

The longtime national radio host said she's learned a lot from the Fox News audience over the years.

"They can spot a phony a mile away. Most people, when you push past all the left-right nonsense, will come at issues from a pragmatic stance and that's what I'm going to do," said Ingraham.

Ingraham said her viewers want America to remain "a country with its own voice, its own traditions [and] its own history."

Since the news and the conversation out of D.C. never stop, Fox News @ Night will follow with a hard-hitting live hour of news and analysis of the most compelling stories.

"I am delighted to bring our audience an hour of captivating television, providing viewers with a recap of the day’s most important stories and the latest breaking news," Bream said.

Fox News @ Night will recap the day's events and set the table for tomorrow's big developments.

In conjunction with the newly-added live programming in the early morning hours, Fox News Channel will now provide live weekday programming for 20 hours a day.

Here's the new primetime lineup, starting Monday:

5:00pm ET - The Five

6:00pm ET - Special Report

7:00pm ET - The Story

8:00pm ET - Tucker Carlson Tonight

9:00pm ET - Hannity

10:00pm ET: The Ingraham Angle

11:00pm ET: Fox News @ Night

