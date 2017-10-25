Bush Visits SMU Football Practice, Offers Supportive Words for Flood Victims

George W. Bush Honors Wounded Warriors by Painting Their Portraits

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush sat down with Dana Perino today to discuss growing up with their grandfather in the White House and their father in the spotlight.

The twin sisters, the only to children of President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, have teamed up on a new book, "Sisters First: Stories From Out Wild and Wonderful Life."

Perino said the book is "laugh out loud" funny and contains many stories from their time as members of the First Family.

Jenna said many times people say she and her sister "are so normal," crediting her parents with always reminding them about what mattered: faith, family and service, rather than fame or titles.

"We just want to use our voice to do good," she said.

W cracking a joke to Obama while Clinton gives a speech is me in middle school pic.twitter.com/Sw6uQwXRcf — Justin Taylor (@TheSmarmyBum) October 22, 2017

Perino brought up the sense of humor of the 43rd president, who made headlines a few days ago for cracking a joke to Barack Obama as Bill Clinton spoke at a hurricane relief concert.

"We know what he said, but we can't tell you," Jenna said.

The sisters were 19 when their father was elected President of the United States.

We also got to see a special recorded message to the sisters from their grandma, former first lady Barbara Bush.

Watch the sit-down above.

Liberals Plan to 'Scream Helplessly at the Sky' on Election Anniversary

Ivanka on Personal Attacks: Americans With Hardships Are the Real Ones Suffering'

Hannity: 'Robert Mueller Should Resign' From Russia Probe Over 'Conflict of Interest'