Congressman Al Green (D-Texas) made a second case for President Trump's impeachment for the charge of demeaning the Oval Office through his comments on Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.).

Green said he felt the need to defend Wilson, who he said had her integrity questioned by Trump when he accused her of not telling the truth about the circumstances surrounding a call he made to a military widow.

"I rise today to defend the honorable Frederica Wilson... I believe it is not the color of skin, but rather the color within that determines the worth of men and women," the Houston Democrat said.

"So, I defend her worth," he said.

Green criticized White House Chief of Staff John Kelly for his "empty barrel" comments, but said it was more Trump's "influence" on the respected veteran that forced him to make such an accusation.

He accused Trump of "demeaning the dignity and respect that [his] office demands."

"This has to stop. I believe the remedy for this kind of behavior and the impact [he] is having on society is impeachment," Green said.

