This past weekend, runners and walkers participated in the fifth annual Race for Every Child to raise money for Children's National, one of the premier children's hospitals in the world.

With 414 teams and 5,447 participants, the event raised more than $1.4 million to ensure that children can receive the medical care they need.

For "Special Report" host Bret Baier and his family, the race had extra special meaning.

Baier's son, Paul, was born with five congenital heart defects and was treated at Children's National in Washington, D.C.

He has had three open heart surgeries and nine angioplasty procedures.

"I've had some problems with my heart. And now we're supporting the place that saved my life," Paul said at the event.

"We run in honor of Paul, who's fought to be so healthy and was born with five congenital heart defects and will have future heart surgeries," Baier's wife, Amy, said.

Paul said he was just thankful to participate in the Race for Every Child – he ran almost the whole time in the five-kilometer race! – and to support kids like him.

"Many kids like Paul ran or walked in the 5K, where winning was just the fact that they were there," Baier said.

Watch the feel-good story above, find out how you can get involved with Children's National, and check out Baier's book "Special Heart" to learn more about Paul's battle with heart disease and the triumph of faith, family and modern medicine.

