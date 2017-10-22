Trump Launches Petition to Stand for National Anthem

CNN's Erin Burnett: Trump WH 'Thinks US Is a Military Dictatorship'

Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed the Obama administration's sale of uranium to Russia at a time when the FBI was monitoring racketeering in the deal.

"Obama and the Clintons sold us out- our uranium and with it the security of our nation," Pirro said on "Justice" Saturday.

This week a report broke that the FBI and Justice Department were investigating extortion, money laundering, bribery, and kickback schemes between Russia and the U.S. aimed at growing Russia's nuclear industry in America.

"Context is everything," Pirro said. "The backdrop of the sale of 20 percent of America's uranium to the Russians was Putin's ongoing racketeering enterprise that the Obama inner circle knew about and the FBI and Department of Justice were actually monitoring and investigating and yet subsequently allowed the transfer to Russia."

Russia also arranged at that time for millions of dollars to flow to the Clinton Foundation when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state.

Two players in the scandal, Bob Mueller and Rod Rosenstein, are now involved in investigating any ties President Trump has to Russia. Andrew McCabe, the FBI agent handling the uranium investigation, also handled Hillary Clinton's email scandal.

"The sale of our uranium and the cash that went to the Clintons and their foundation was accompanied by a racketeering operation that was allowed to literally disappear before our eyes," Judge Jeanine concluded.

Geraldo Rivera: 'Well Past Time' to Release Everything on JFK Assassination

Rachel Campos-Duffy: Liberals Take the Fun Out of Everything, Halloween, Christmas, Football