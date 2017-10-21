'He Was Wrong': Reporter Confronts Sanders on Gen. Kelly's Criticism of Wilson

CNN's Erin Burnett: Trump WH 'Thinks US Is a Military Dictatorship'

Hillary Clinton joked that she and husband Bill tried to wriggle out of attending President Trump's inauguration.

"I really tried to get out of going," she remembered on "The Graham Norton Show," adding that she was going as former first lady, not as Trump's opposing candidate.

"We thought okay, maybe others aren't going," Clinton said, to laughter from the crowd.

She said she called former presidents Bush and Carter to check if they were attending.

However, the former president and first lady both attended the Washington, D.C. ceremony, the failed presidential candidate in a white suit.

Trump Launches Petition to Stand for National Anthem

Singer Kneels for National Anthem at Brooklyn Nets Game