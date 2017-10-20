MSNBC's O'Donnell Claims Kelly 'Dehumanized' Rep. Wilson Due to 'Segregated' Boston Upbringing

'How Do You Get Away With That?': MacCallum Rips Lawrence O'Donnell's Monologue on Kelly

Tucker Carlson debated former New York City Public Advocate Mark Green (D) over the left's takeaways from Gen. Kelly's remarks about Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.).

Carlson asked why the left and the media turned his comments into a racial dispute.

Green said he admired Kelly's service but instead turned his attention to President Trump for instead being divisive.

"Why do we have a president who's been shown again to have lied about what he said," Green said.

"You're ignoring my question entirely," Carlson responded.

Green said that if Carlson wanted to discuss a real race issue, it should instead be why Trump allegedly "exonerated white racist [who were] saying 'Jews will not replace us' down south" in Charlottesville, Va.

"Why didn't he talk about Niger?" Green asked.

"Four deaths in twelve days," he said, noting that was the same casualty count as Benghazi.

'He Was Wrong': Reporter Confronts Sanders on Gen. Kelly's Criticism of Wilson

Tomi Lahren's Final Thoughts: Rep. Frederica Wilson Has Trump Derangement Syndrome