A reporter confronted White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders today, disputing Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly's recounting of a speech given by Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.).

At a briefing yesterday, Kelly defended President Trump's condolence phone call to the widow of a fallen U.S. soldier. He criticized Wilson for listening to the "sacred" call and using it to call out Trump in multiple TV interviews.

Wilson's public criticism of the president has dominated the national news cycle for the past 48 hours.

In his comments yesterday, Kelly remembered that Wilson acted selfishly during a 2015 ceremony to dedicate a Miami FBI field office to two agents who died.

According to Kelly, Wilson took the stage and described how she secured the funding for the building.

"I was stunned that she had done that," he said on Thursday. "Even for someone that is that empty of a barrel."

Since then, a video was released that apparently casts doubt on what Kelly said. Sanders was asked whether Kelly stood by his comments in light of that footage.

Sanders said Wilson made the comments referenced by Kelly and it was "witnessed by many people that were there." But she said the comments were not part of Wilson's full speech.

"He was wrong yesterday in talking about getting the money," CBS News correspondent Chip Reid argued, adding Wilson offered "effusive" praise for the FBI agents.

Reid called on Kelly to talk to the press corps again. Sanders said the retired general addressed the matter "thoroughly."

"If you want to go after Gen. Kelly, that's up to you. If you want to get in a debate with a four-star Marine General, I think that's highly inappropriate," said Sanders.

